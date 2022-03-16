Former Contestant Evvie Jagoda Shares Their 'Survivor' Predictions Every Week (EXCLUSIVE)By Jamie Lerner
Mar. 16 2022, Published 9:27 a.m. ET
Every season of Survivor has its standout players, but there’s no one like Evvie Jagoda. They came onto Season 41 of Survivor, the first season of the series’s “new era,” and they really did help catapult Survivor into its 42nd season. Evvie was the first genderqueer castaway to play the game of Survivor in 20 years, so getting to see them in action was life-changing for many Survivor fans.
Now, Survivor 42 is the most diverse season yet, so Distractify spoke exclusively with Evvie about their history on Survivor 41 and how it has informed their experience as a fan. Plus, although Evvie’s insider knowledge of Season 42 might be just as limited as ours, they know how the game works behind the scenes, so they can give us some insight as to what might happen next.
Evvie has a whole new perspective while watching Season 42 of ‘Survivor.’
“I feel very much back into Survivor fandom, and I just love the show,” Evvie shared. “But now I just also have a lot more insight.”
They know the ins and outs — how hard the challenges really are, how hungry the players really feel, and what it’s like to be on the receiving end of the myriad of twists.
They continued, “It's also really interesting because so much of what is happening ... so far in 42 are variations on things that happened for the first time in 41. So it's really fun for me to watch thinking, ‘oh, they changed this a little bit,’ and, ‘the players are reacting this way.’” But that’s what makes Survivor great — the same game with different players is still incredible television.
Evvie shares their predictions about the evolution of ‘Survivor’ strategy and the future of Season 42.
As an evolutionary biologist, Evvie has some unique ideas about the future of Survivor. “I think one undervalued thing that makes humans really special is our ability to learn from each other,” they explained. It’s this ability that has allowed Survivor to evolve over the course of its 40 seasons. “Think about the very, very first season,” they reminded us, “they invented the Alliance.”
As we made it to Season 38, alliances stopped mattering as much, but Evvie noticed something interesting happening in Survivor’s “new era.” They explained, “For my season and for Season 42, we didn't know what was coming next. There was a lot more uncertainty in the game, and the game is so fast. I think when you're scared you actually rely more on your relationships.”
Evvie continued, “I think people thought a faster game would mean relationships matter less. I actually think it means relationships matter more.”
While Evvie wants everyone to go far in Season 42, they feel a special kinship with players Maryanne and Lydia. “I just think they're both so fun to watch. Everything they say, I'm smiling,” Evvie told us. But as far as predicting who will go the furthest? Evvie said that Jenny and Romeo seem to have what it takes to go far — but will the alum be right?
Evvie has some predictions for what could happen during Week 2 of ‘Survivor 42.’
“I feel like we know the most about the blue tribes instead of the ones that didn’t go to tribal, and I think from what we saw, it seems like Tori and Swati are probably in the worst positions,” Evvie posited.
“My prediction,” they revealed, “is probably totally wrong. It’s that Swati might be the one to go ... just because it seemed like she was really in with Zach and then was kind of like, ‘alright, I'll do whatever.’ But I have no idea if that's true — and I'm probably wrong.” There’s no way of knowing except for watching!
Check back in with us each week to see what Evvie thinks will happen in the next episode of Survivor 42, which airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.