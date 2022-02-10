Meet the Castaways Who Are Competing for $1 Million Bucks on 'Survivor 42'By Pretty Honore
Feb. 9 2022, Published 8:28 p.m. ET
After 22 years and 41 seasons on-air, the veteran CBS series Survivor remains one of the most talked-about reality competitions on television. This spring, the series returns for Season 42, and viewers are dying to learn more about the castaways who are stranded in the Mamanuca Islands off the coast of Fiji.
The 18 competitors traveling to the islands are from very different walks of life. Among them is a waitress, a retired firefighter, a stay-at-home mom, and a registered dietician. Each of them hopes to take home the grand prize, but only one contestant will be crowned Sole Survivor in the season finale.
So, who was cast in Season 42 of Survivor? Here’s everything we know about the premiere so far.
Meet the Season 42 cast of ‘Survivor.’
The cast of Survivor 42 ranges from ages 19 to 58. Each contestant brings a balance of brains and brawn that will surely make for close competition.
19-year-old Swati Goel from Palo Alto, Calif., is the youngest contestant of the season, but she plans to give her Survivor castmates a run for their money — both literally and figuratively. Swati attended Harvard University ahead of her Survivor debut, and according to the student, she’s not afraid of a challenge.
“Having grown up in the most competitive environment in America, I’ve gotten pretty good at persuading people to cheerfully act in my best interests and not theirs.” She added, “Recommendation letters, winning elections, high attendance for all my events, etc. — my entire life has been a highly successful exercise in persuasion.”
The complete cast of Season 42 includes:
Chanelle Howell, 29, an executive recruiter from Hamden, Conn.
Daniel Strunk, 30, a law clerk from Cincinnati, Ohio
Drea Wheeler, 35, a fitness consultant from San Antonio, Texas
Hai Giang, 29, a data scientist from Atlanta, Ga. / Gia Rai, Bac Lieu, Vietnam
Jackson Fox, 48, a healthcare worker from Pasadena, Texas
Jenny Kim, 43, a creative director from Brooklyn, N.Y.
Jonathan, 29, a beach service co-owner from Gadsden, Ala.
Lindsay Dolashewich, 31, a dietician from Morganville, N.J.
Lydia Meredith, 22, a waitress from Fredericksburg, Va.
Marya Sherron, 47, a stay-at-home mom from Lansing, Mich.
Maryanne Oketch, 24, a seminary student from Ajax, Ontario
Mike Turner, 58, a retired firefighter from Hoboken, N.J.
Omar Zaheer, 31, a veterinarian from Kitchener, Ontario
Rocksroy Bailey, 44, a stay-at-home dad from Las Vegas, Nev.
Romeo Escobar, 37, a pageant coach from Los Angeles
Swati Goel, 19, a Harvard student from Palo Alto, Calif.
Tori Meehan, 25, a therapist from Tulsa, Okla.
Zach Wurtenberger, 22, a Washington University student from Weston, Fla.
At this time, it’s hard to tell which contestants have what it takes to earn the title of Sole Survivor. But viewers will get a glimpse of what’s to come in the Season 42 premiere. So, when is Survivor coming back on?
The premiere date for Season 42 of ‘Survivor’ has been revealed.
Executive producer Jeff Probst will return to reprise his role as host in the two-hour premiere of Survivor 42, which airs on Wednesday, Mar. 9 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. Like last season, Season 42 was filmed on a 26-day schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.