[SPOILER] Won 'Survivor 41' in a Landslide — What Was the Final Vote Tally?

After fighting their way through a relentless 26 days in the game, the final three players were Xander, Deshawn, and Erika. But unlike in other seasons, where the final three have had to wait to film the reunion to find out who wins the title of Sole Survivor, producers went ahead with the big reveal right after the last tribal council.

So, who won Survivor 41? What was the breakdown of the final votes?