A Never-Before-Seen 'Survivor' Video Unleashes Rumors of Xander's Love Interests

While there was the potential for a Xander/Liana showmance, all evidence points to Xander actually dating Lauren O’Connell from Season 38 of Survivor.

For those who don’t remember, Lauren grows very close to iconic player Kelley Wentworth and even carries an idol around to the final six (like Xander). She also is often remembered for going so hard at a challenge that she played until she physically passed out.