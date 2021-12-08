The 'Survivor' 41 Finale Might Look a Little Different From Past Finales

The 'Survivor' 41 Finale Might Look a Little Different From Past FinalesBy Jamie Lerner
Dec. 8 2021, Published 11:33 a.m. ET
After one of the most eventful seasons of Survivor in years, the finale is finally approaching. Whoever wins Survivor 41 will be the first winner in a post-pandemic world, and will be marking a new age of Survivor. Season 41 has marketed itself as a new era, so whoever wins will truly be making their mark on the future of the show.
Now that we’re down to the final six contestants, every player’s shot at winning is just as strong as their shot in the dark. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Season 41 is a little different. We already know it’s only 26 days long, but what will the finale be like? When is it airing and will there be a reunion?
The ‘Survivor 41’ finale is airing on Dec. 15, although it was filmed earlier.
39 out of the previous 40 seasons finished with a live finale. However, Season 41 will be the first time since the first season of Survivor in Borneo that Jeff Probst will read the final votes out on the island. In Season 40, the live reunion was nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Jeff read the votes over Zoom in his garage.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions and the inability to film in front of a live audience, Survivor producers made the call to film the reading of the final votes on the spot in Fiji. In an interview with EW, Jeff explained that it was a decision made by weighing risks.
“Should we risk it and do what we always do in the hopes we can do a live finale back in the States?” he wondered. “Or do we risk it and announce the winner in the jungles of Fiji and hope the secret stays a secret? What would you do?”
There may be a reunion in the ‘Survivor 41’ finale, but it’s not confirmed.
According to rumors, because the Survivor 41 finale was filmed on Fiji in real time, instead of as a live show after the airing of the series, there won’t be a classic reunion. However, Jeff supposedly kept contestants behind to ask them questions.
Like tribal councils, the postseason “reunion” might seem more edited than live shows have been in the past. In addition, players won’t have as much time to move past the events of the game, so if anyone in the jury is still feeling bitter, that may not change.
On the other hand, we want to see the players talk about the game, whether it’s in “reunion” form or right after announcing the winner. One thing we can all agree on is that a 15-minute Zoom chat after Season 40 was not satisfying.
Tune into the special three-hour finale of Survivor 41 on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.