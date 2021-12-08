The 'Survivor' 41 Finale Might Look a Little Different From Past Finales

According to rumors, because the Survivor 41 finale was filmed on Fiji in real time, instead of as a live show after the airing of the series, there won’t be a classic reunion. However, Jeff supposedly kept contestants behind to ask them questions.

Like tribal councils, the postseason “reunion” might seem more edited than live shows have been in the past. In addition, players won’t have as much time to move past the events of the game, so if anyone in the jury is still feeling bitter, that may not change.