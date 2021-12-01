There Are 35 Possibilities for the Final Three in 'Survivor 41' — Here's Our Prediction

This final three seems to be the most predicted outcome among Survivor aficionados. Basically, Erika, Xander, and Heather use their positions at the bottom to continue flipping votes on seemingly more powerful players until, eventually, they make it to the final three.

Between Xander’s advantages and Erika's under-the-radar social game, this is a definite possibility. Many predict that Erika could win in this scenario due to Xander’s lack of social game. However, the fact that Xander gets through tribal unscathed is definitely a feat to be marveled at.