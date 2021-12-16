Is Anyone Really Surprised That [SPOILER] Won 'Survivor 41'?

13 weeks after viewers first met the cast of Survivor 41, only five contestants remained. On Dec. 15, the season finale of Survivor aired on CBS, marking the end of the competition — and it had no shortage of dangerous surprises and plot twists.

By the time the three-hour finale rolled around, the players left in the game were Ricard Foyé, Erika Casupanan, Xander Hastings, Deshawn Radden, and Heather Aldret. But only one castaway would take home the title of Sole Survivor.