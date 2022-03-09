The 'Survivor' Season 42 Filming Location Will Look Familiar to Longtime Fans

The 18 Season 42 contestants will be divided into three tribes: Taku, Ika, and Vati. Like the Season 41 players, they'll only have 26 days to outwit, outplay, and outlast the others in the competition due to the scheduling complications stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the sole survivor is named, keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the Season 42 filming timeline, the shooting location, and some of the returning twists.