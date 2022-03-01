Meet Jackson Fox, a 'Survivor 42' Contestant Ready to Make History

Because of Zeke’s impact, many people have reached out to him to share their coming out experiences and how he helped them with their own self-acceptance. While it was clearly a very challenging moment for Zeke to both live through and watch after the fact, it jump-started Zeke’s career of trans advocacy. And, it opened the door for players like Jackson Fox to make moves and make history.

Season 42 of Survivor premieres on March 9 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.