Included in the competitors vying for their shot at the $1,000,000 prize and the title of Sole Survivor have been 47-year-old stay-at-home mom Marya Sherron, Jackson Fox — the first openly transgender castaway in Survivor history — and fan-favorite, 29-year-old Jonathan Young.

Although strategy is the name of the game on the veteran CBS reality series, it’s clear that Jonathan’s superpower is making viewers swoon. So, where is the hunky castaway now? Read on for an update on the Survivor 42 star.