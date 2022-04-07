[SPOILER] Cast Their Vote for Mike Turner in a New Episode of 'Survivor'By Leila Kozma
Apr. 7 2022, Published 10:57 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 42, Episode 5 of Survivor.
Season 42 of Survivor kicked off with a brand new episode on March 9, 2022, introducing us to 18 fresh-faced but stout-hearted stars ready and raring to engage in a heated battle with the elements and each other.
Jackson Fox became the first Survivor cast member to leave. Zach Wurtenberger, a member of the "skinny guy alliance," Marya Sherron, and others soon followed. Daniel Strunk got voted off in Season 42, Episode 5. In the same episode, someone voted for Mike Turner. Who was it?
Mike Turner had vote cast against him in Season 42, Episode 5 of 'Survivor.' Who voted for him?!
A retired battalion chief from Hoboken, N.J., Mike wasted no time establishing himself as one of the strongest contestants appearing on Season 42 of Survivor. He, Drea Wheeler, and Maryanne Oketch all said their immunity phrase in Season 42, Episode 5, allowing them to have their votes back.
Mike is able to command attention beyond the surprising turn of events. In the same episode, he cast his vote on Chanelle Howell. Shockingly enough, Chanelle seems to have devised a strategy to mitigate the potential fallout of the vote — casting her vote on Mike. The positively blasphemous step came as a total shock to Survivor fans, many of whom headed to Twitter to engage in a fast-unfolding debate.
"Fell asleep before Survivor ... but why the hell did Chanelle vote for Mike? I’m crying. She’s so chaotic. Like, what?" tweeted @blackmxst.
"Why is it so difficult for people to understand why Chanelle voted for Mike? She thought she’d be the only person not voting for Dan, and in case a successful Shot in the Dark was played by Dan, she was just saving herself. Pretty simple," tweeted @MackyWilliams.
Chanelle's future on the show is somewhat up in the air. How well she does will partly depend on Mike's reaction.
"Only thing is, Mike should be able to figure out the vote came from [Chanelle], and I could see him holding a grudge. Was it worth it?" tweeted @cprestonnsb.
Daniel Strunk got voted out in Season 42, Episode 5 of 'Survivor.'
Daniel drew his fellow contestants' ire by claiming he was unable to swim because of a shoulder injury. He then went to test out the fishing equipment the camp boasts — demonstrating a near-miraculous ability to use the shoulder he said he dislocated. His time on the show came to an end in Season 42, Episode 5.
Catch new episodes of Survivor every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.