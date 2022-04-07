[SPOILER] Cast Their Vote for Mike Turner in a New Episode of 'Survivor'

"Fell asleep before Survivor ... but why the hell did Chanelle vote for Mike? I’m crying. She’s so chaotic. Like, what?" tweeted @blackmxst.

"Why is it so difficult for people to understand why Chanelle voted for Mike? She thought she’d be the only person not voting for Dan, and in case a successful Shot in the Dark was played by Dan, she was just saving herself. Pretty simple," tweeted @MackyWilliams.