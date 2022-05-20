Everyone Has the Same Prediction for Who Will 'Survivor 42' (EXCLUSIVE)

Even avid Survivor fans think they know who will be the Sole Survivor, although Survivor is notoriously adept at keeping spoilers under wraps. Now that we’re at the final five — Lindsay, Jonathan, Maryanne, Romeo, and Mike — it feels like this season is anyone’s game.

So, who will win Survivor 42? We've compiled all the possibilities, and we spoke exclusively to former contestant Evvie Jagoda about it too.