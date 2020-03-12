Seriously, What Is Under Ben Driebergen's Bandage on 'Survivor'?

Typically when a tattoo is blocked on screen, there's two reasons for it: it's obscene or it's copyrighted. Many people guessed that this was the case for Ben's tattoo as well. And they would be correct in their assumption.

After the Season 35 finale, Ben was asked by podcaster Rob Cesternino what was under that bandage the whole time.

"The band-aid mystery is a tattoo for my grandpa," he said. "He was in the navy and he had a bunch of tractors growing up and his favorite tractor he kept in the garage so his kids, we would always go and play on his tractors."