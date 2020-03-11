We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
michele-survivor-controversy-1583968605880.png
Source: CBS

Michele Fitzgerald Has Put the Kaoh Rong Controversy Behind Her

By

With Survivor: Winners at War well underway, fans are starting to place bets on who will be the ultimate winner of Season 40.

Many have their eyes set on Michele Fitzgerald as this season's winner. A champion of Survivor: Kaoh Rong, Michele's win was marred by controversy, as fans challenged her win over Aubry Bracco and suggested Michele didn't play as strong of a game.