Michele Fitzgerald Has Put the Kaoh Rong Controversy Behind Her

That's why this season, Michele won't be letting the fans or viewers get her down. She said of being on Winners at War that "this time, I want to go in and no matter what happens, I'm going to enjoy every single step, because most people don't get a chance to have a do-over, and I am lucky enough to have that."

We wish Michele and the rest of the cast in Fiji the best of luck and may the best "outwit, outplay and outlast!"

New episodes of Winners at War air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.