'Survivor': Michele Is Forced to Join a Tribe With Her Ex-Boyfriend — So, Who Is He?

On the March 4 episode of Survivor: Winners at War , it's tribe swap, and things are about to get a bit interesting. In the trailer for the upcoming reality game show episode, contestant Michele Fitzgerald reveals that she is going to be on a tribe with her ex-boyfriend.

Though the short preview did not reveal who Michele's former flame is, fans did some digging to find out who she will be stranded with on the deserted beach.

“Oh my god, how the heck did I get stuck stranded on an island with my ex-boyfriend,” the contestant asks in the confessional. Well, we certainly can't wait to watch how this reunion plays out on TV.