The True Story Behind 'Survivor' Contestant Ethan's Grassroot Soccer T-Shirt

If you’re watching Survivor: Winners at War , there’s a pretty good chance that you haven’t been able to think about it without getting very, very angry for the past week. After Ethan Zohn was unceremoniously blindsided by Jeremy and Michele, it’s honestly a struggle for some of us to continue watching the season. Although, he’s going to be chilling on the Edge of Extinction for a bit, so here’s hoping he makes it back into the game. And, as long as we’re making wishes, let’s also hope he wins.