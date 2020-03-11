'Survivor's Ethan Zohn on Who He Wants to Win Season 40 (EXCLUSIVE)

On any given season of Survivor, competitors have to deal with food and sleep deprivation while also having to determine which other players can be trusted. The show's motto, "Outwit, Outplay, Outlast," is all about staying one step ahead of those who want to throw you out.

With Season 40's "Winners at War," the stakes are even higher — both literally and figuratively. The prize is doubled, with $2 million on the line as 20 past winners compete to be the sole Survivor.