'Survivor's Ethan Zohn on Who He Wants to Win Season 40 (EXCLUSIVE)

By

On any given season of Survivor, competitors have to deal with food and sleep deprivation while also having to determine which other players can be trusted. The show's motto, "Outwit, Outplay, Outlast," is all about staying one step ahead of those who want to throw you out.

With Season 40's "Winners at War," the stakes are even higher — both literally and figuratively. The prize is doubled, with $2 million on the line as 20 past winners compete to be the sole Survivor.

While the competitors on Season 40 are after the money, there's also a sense of pride and proving one's self on the line. As opposed to other seasons when weaker players can be picked off without them knowing, all of the players on Season 40 are experts, and they know exactly what strategies helped them win before. 

Divided into tribes Dakal and Sele, the 20 competitors were cutthroat from the start.