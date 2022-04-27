Spoiler Alert and Content Warning: This article contains spoilers for Survivor 42, and it mentions eating disorders.

Season 42 of Survivor is in full swing, and fans are quickly identifying who they believe will win the title of Sole Survivor.

While Jonathan Young has showcased his Goliath-like strength (though he isn't a fan of the Goliath nickname), and Drea Wheeler has gathered nearly every possible advantage, Tori Meehan could have what it takes to make it far in the game.