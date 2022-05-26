[SPOILER] Joins the Ranks of the Youngest 'Survivor' Winners

This season was Ozzy or Coach’s season to lose, but Sophie Clarke pulled through with the win. Born in 1989, Sophie made it happen when she beat out Ozzy in the final immunity challenge and pulled Coach over to her side.

Coach made the same mistake as Mike by claiming to play with integrity, and Sophie, like Maryanne, was able to describe her game effectively. She played at 21 and won at 22. Sophie played again in Winners at War but finished in 10th place.