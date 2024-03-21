Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Top Chef Who Couldn't Stand the Heat? 'Top Chef' Season 21 Eliminations Revealed Discover the latest updates on Season 21 of 'Top Chef,' including who has been eliminated and who remains in the race for the $250,000 cash prize. By Allison DeGrushe PUBLISHED Mar. 21 2024, 2:47 p.m. ET UPDATED Mar. 28 2024, 9:40 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 21 of Top Chef. After nearly 20 years of Top Chef's continuous success, Season 21 brings forth many notable changes. As you might have heard, Padma Lakshmi has bid farewell to the series, making room for Season 10 winner Kristen Kish to step up as the new host and judge of this popular culinary showdown.

But hold on because, amidst the changes, one thing remains constant season after season: Only one contestant will claim victory and the coveted $250,000 grand prize. Now, the burning question lingers: Who was eliminated on the latest episode of Top Chef: Wisconsin? Delve into the delectable details below! *SPOILERS FOR WEEK 2 BELOW*

Source: David Moir/Bravo

Who was eliminated on Season 21 of 'Top Chef'?

Week 2 — March 27, 2024

Source: Stephanie Diani/Bravo

In the second episode, Valentine Howell Jr. says goodbye to the Top Chef competition. His hop-smoked duck breast, created for the quickfire challenge, fails to impress the judges, ranking among their least preferred dishes. Similarly, his offering for the elimination challenge, a beer and corn soup, meets a similar fate, earning disfavor from the judges. Ultimately, this leads to his elimination from the show.

Week 1 — March 20, 2024

Source: Stephanie Diani/Bravo