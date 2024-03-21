Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Top Chef

Who Couldn't Stand the Heat? 'Top Chef' Season 21 Eliminations Revealed

Discover the latest updates on Season 21 of 'Top Chef,' including who has been eliminated and who remains in the race for the $250,000 cash prize.

Allison DeGrushe - Author
By

PUBLISHED Mar. 21 2024, 2:47 p.m. ET

UPDATED Mar. 28 2024, 9:40 a.m. ET

Official key art for Season 21 of 'Top Chef'
Source: Bravo

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 21 of Top Chef.

After nearly 20 years of Top Chef's continuous success, Season 21 brings forth many notable changes. As you might have heard, Padma Lakshmi has bid farewell to the series, making room for Season 10 winner Kristen Kish to step up as the new host and judge of this popular culinary showdown.

Article continues below advertisement

But hold on because, amidst the changes, one thing remains constant season after season: Only one contestant will claim victory and the coveted $250,000 grand prize. Now, the burning question lingers: Who was eliminated on the latest episode of Top Chef: Wisconsin? Delve into the delectable details below!

*SPOILERS FOR WEEK 2 BELOW*

The cast of 'Top Chef: Wisconsin' stands together and applauds before the start of the competition.
Source: David Moir/Bravo
Article continues below advertisement

Who was eliminated on Season 21 of 'Top Chef'?

Week 2 — March 27, 2024

Valentine Howell Jr. wears a white chef's jacket for his official portrait for 'Top Chef: Wisconsin.'
Source: Stephanie Diani/Bravo

In the second episode, Valentine Howell Jr. says goodbye to the Top Chef competition. His hop-smoked duck breast, created for the quickfire challenge, fails to impress the judges, ranking among their least preferred dishes.

Similarly, his offering for the elimination challenge, a beer and corn soup, meets a similar fate, earning disfavor from the judges. Ultimately, this leads to his elimination from the show.

Week 1 — March 20, 2024

David Murphy wears a white chef's jacket, a cowboy hat, and glasses for his official portrait for 'Top Chef: Wisconsin.'
Source: Stephanie Diani/Bravo

During the season premiere, David Murphy bids farewell to the competition. His performance in the pasta challenge falls short of expectations, with the judges critiquing his mushroom-stuffed gnocchi as below their standards.

As for David's 20-minute cook-off dish, it lacks direction. He struggles to decide on a coherent concept and eventually resorts to haphazardly blending random ingredients together.

Catch new episodes of Top Chef on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Why Did Padma Lakshmi Leave ‘Top Chef’? Plus: Her Thoughts on Her Replacement

Latest Top Chef News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.