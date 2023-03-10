Distractify
Brooke Williamson, Richard Blais, Kristen Kish
Source: Instagram, FOX

A Complete List of All the 'Top Chef' Winners' Restaurants

Anna Quintana
By

Mar. 9 2023, Published 10:13 p.m. ET

Since 2006, Top Chef has been finding the most talented chefs in the world and having them compete for the title of Top Chef.

The reality cooking competition, hosted by Padma Lakshmi, and judged by Tom Colicchio and his very famous chef friends, the show definitely brings the heat.

Fans of the show can experience the talents of the Top Chef winners first-hand by making a trip to their famous restaurants, which are all over the United States.

So, if you want to be the ultimate foodie and make a Top Chef road trip, we have a complete list of winners from Season 1 to now and where you can find them in the kitchen.

Season 1 — Harold Dieterle

top chef winner season
Source: Instagram

The first winner of Top Chef Harold Dieterle beat out Tiffani Faison for the title.

Top Chef City: San Francisco

Restaurant: Ten Hope, Williamsburg, New York (warning: the restaurant is temporarily closed).

Season 2 — Ilan Hall

top chef winner season
Source: Instagram

Marcel Vigneron and Ilan Hall.

In 2007, Chef Ilan Hall was named the winner of the Bravo series, beating out Marcel Vigneron and fan favorite Sam Talbot.

Top Chef City: Los Angeles

Restaurant: Ramen Hood, Los Angeles, Calif.

Season 3 — Hung Huynh

The Vietnamese-born chef won Season 3 of Top Chef.

Top Chef City: Miami

Restaurant: Bang Bang Noodle Co., Orlando, Fla. (opening soon!)

Season 4 — Stephanie Izard

top chef season winner
Source: Instagram

Season 4 winner Stephanie Izard has opened several restaurants since her 2008 win.

Top Chef City: Chicago

Restaurant: Girl & the Goat, Little Goat, Duck Duck Goat, and Cabra — Chicago, Ill.

Season 5 — Hosea Rosenberg

top chef winner season
Source: Instagram

Season 5 was stacked but Hosea Rosenberg came out on top, out-cooking chefs such as Carla Hall, Fabio Viviani, and Stefan Richter.

Top Chef City: New York

Restaurant: Santo and Blackbelly, Boulder, Colo.

Season 6 — Michael Voltaggio

michael voltaggio restaurant
Source: Instagram

Michael and Bryan Voltaggio.

Michael Voltaggio beat out his brother Bryan for the title of Top Chef — but the siblings are still working together when it comes to their restaurant empire.

Top Chef City: Las Vegas

Restaurant: Voltaggio Brothers Steak House, Vulcania (located in Las Vegas and Mammoth Lakes, Calif. respectively).

Season 7 — Kevin Sbraga

top chef season winner
Source: Instagram

In 2010, Kevin Sbraga was named Top Chef — and a decade later he is still cooking up a storm.

Top Chef City: Washington D.C.

Restaurant: Sonny & Sons, Riverdale Park, Md.

Season 8 — Richard Blais

richard blais restaurants
Source: Brian Bowen Smith / FOX

While he didn't take the title when he first competed in Season 4, he came out on top during Season 8's All-Stars season.

Top Chef City: New York City, Bahamas

Restaurant: Four Flamingos (Orlando, Fla.), Ember & Rye (Carlsbad, Calif.), Juniper and Ivy (San Diego, Calif.), and The Crack Shack (multiple locations)

Season 9 — Paul Qui

Everything is bigger in Texas, including Season 9 of Top Chef, which took place in the Lone Star State and crowned Paul Qui as the winner.

Top Chef City: Texas

Restaurant: Pao by Paul Qui (Miami Beach, Fla.)

Season 10 — Kristen Kish

kristen kish restauran
Source: Instagram

You can catch Season 10's winner Kristen Kish hosting Iron Chef and Fast Foodies – when she is not working at her Austin-based restaurant.

Top Chef City: Seattle

Restaurant: Arlo Grey (Austin, Texas)

Season 11 — Nicholas Elmi

Nicholas Elmi's French cooking skills got him the title of Top Chef — and inspired his first restaurant, Laurel.

Top Chef City: New Orleans

Restaurant: Laurel, ITV, and Royal Boucherie, Philadelphia, Penn.

Season 12 — Mei Lin

mei lin restaurant
Source: Instagram

After winning Season 12 of Top Chef — and before opening her first restaurant — Mei Lin was Oprah Winfrey's personal chef!

Top Chef City: Boston

Restaurant: Daybird, Los Angeles, California

Season 13 — Jeremy Ford

top chef winner season
Source: Instagram

Chef Jeremy Ford with Rihanna at his restautant, Stubborn Seed.

Originally from Florida, Jeremy Ford won Season 13 of Top Chef which took place in several cities across California including San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego.

Top Chef City: California

Restaurant: Stubborn Seed, Miami Beach, Fla.

Season 14 — Brooke Williamson

brooke williamson stephanie izard
Source: Instagram

Brooke Williamson alongside fellow 'Top Chef' winner Stephanie Izard.

Brooke Williamson has become a household name following her Top Chef win thanks to her many Food Network appearances on shows such as Guy's Grocery Games and BBQ Brawl.

Top Chef City: Charleston

Restaurant: Hudson House (Redondo Beach), Playa Provisions (Playa Del Rey)

Season 15 — Joe Flamm

Following his Top Chef win in 2018, Joe was named the Culinary Director for Sancerre Hospitality in Chicago.

Top Chef City: Colorado

Restaurant: Rose Mary, Chicago, Ill.

Season 16 — Kelsey Barnard Clark

kelsey barnard clark top chef
Source: Instagram

Kelsey Barnard Clark won Top Chef and was also voted Fan Favorite by viewers in Season 16.

Top Chef City: Kentucky

Restaurant: Eat KBC, Dotha, Ala.

Season 17 — Melissa King

melissa king top chef
Source: Instagram

After placing fourth in Season 12 of Top Chef, Melissa returned for Season 17's All-Stars season and beat Bryan Voltaggio and Stephanie Cmar.

Top Chef City: Los Angeles

Restaurant: Melissa does not have her own restaurant, but she does have her own line of sauces!

Season 18 — Gabe Erales

Gabe Erales' Season 18 win was marred by controversy (he was accused of sexual harassment and fired from his executive chef position at Comedor).

Top Chef City: Portland

Restaurant: Bacalar (opening soon)

Season 19 — Buddha Lo

Buddha didn't waste any time after his Season 19 win to get right back into the Top Chef game, as he is also appearing in Season 20 of the Bravo series.

Top Chef City: Houston

Restaurant: Buddha is the Executive Chef at Marky's Caviar and HUSO in New York City.

Season 20 — TBD

top chef season cast
Source: David Moir/Bravo

We have yet to find out the winner of Season 20 but the cast of World All-Stars is full of fan favorites from around the globe, including Dawn Burrell, Buddha Lo, and Sara Bradley.

Top Chef City: London

Restaurant: TBD

Latest Top Chef News and Updates

