Shirley Chung Credits Her Husband For "Holding It Together" Amid Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis The 'Top Chef' Season 14 contestant opened up about her stage 4 tongue cancer diagnosis in July 2024. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jul. 31 2024, 11:12 a.m. ET

In June 2024, chef and "Dumpling Queen" Shirley Chung, who appeared on Season 14 of Top Chef, revealed she was diagnosed with stage 4 tongue cancer.

Shirley shared the news on Instagram, stating the diagnosis came after "a series of dental issues." She said her husband has been her rock.

Who is Shirley Chung's husband?

Shirley announced her cancer diagnosis on July 27, 2024. She informed her fans about her health by posting videos and photos of her shaving her head. In the video, she made the first cut and allowed her husband, Jimmy, to do the rest. Jimmy also shaved his head, which appears to be in solidarity with his wife.

While discussing how she found out she had a tumor in her tongue and her treatment plans, Shirley credited her husband for "holding it together for us" by asking necessary questions about her treatment. The couple married in 2006. They were reportedly working in Silicon Valley at the time before Shirley found her passion for cooking. In 2017, they became business partners and co-own Ms. Chi, a Culver, City, Calif. "progressive Chinese cuisine" restaurant.

Before her diagnosis, Shirley and Jimmy celebrated five years of being in business on Instagram. "Marry someone who can always have fun with you!" she captioned the post in October 2023. "Happy anniversary to us! Our baby @mschicafe is turning 5 tomorrow, and we are still kinda happily married. Not too bad for the couple who met when clubbing. Cheers to many more years of craziness."