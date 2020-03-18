Michael Voltaggio's Life Has Changed a Lot Since He Won 'Top Chef' Season 6

In 2009, Michael Voltaggio won Season 6 of Top Chef, beating out his brother, Bryan, who is now a contestant on the All-Star Season 17 of the show. That said, many are wondering what he's up to now since he's not appearing on the show again alongside his brother.

After being crowned the champion of Top Chef, Michael went on to open his first restaurant called ink. with "modern Los Angeles cuisine" in West Hollywood. The restaurant has since closed.