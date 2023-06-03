Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Top Chef Why Did Padma Lakshmi Leave ‘Top Chef’? What We Know About the Host’s Next Move Padma Lakshmi is departing 'Top Chef', but what made her decide to leave after 20 seasons of the iconic cooking reality show? Details ahead. By Emma Saletta Jun. 3 2023, Published 1:16 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Not only is Top Chef's World All Stars a landmark season, but it’s also the final season in which longtime host and author Padma Lakshmi will serve as show host after 20 seasons.

Padma announced her departure on Twitter and Instagram on June 2, 2023 just six days before the season finale will air. A spokesperson for NBCUniversal said nothing but good things about the soon-to-be former host on the same day. “She will always be part of the Top Chef and the NBCUniversal family and has a seat at the judges' table anytime," the statement read.

Now that Padma has announced her departure, what will she be focusing on instead? Here is what she will be making room for, and her reasoning behind leaving Top Chef.

So, why did Padma Lakshmi leave ‘Top Chef’?

Although her years of hosting Top Chef are beloved by audiences, Padma participates in other projects outside the Bravo series. In fact, one of those projects is another television show on a different platform, which she plans to focus on going forward.

The Hulu series Taste of Nation follows Padma on a culinary adventure across America, with the May 2023 Season 2 premiere taking her to San Juan, Puerto Rico to discuss their signature dish – pasteles. Reviewers have discussed how wonderful Padma is on the show, calling her a “warm and knowledgeable presence” and “a good representative of the audience.”

Other than her show, Padma also confirmed in her post that he will be focusing on her books, and “other creative pursuits.” However, as of now, there is no word on what those other creative pursuits will be, and there have also been no announcements regarding other books in the works.

How does Bravo universe feel about Padma Lakshmi leaving ‘Top Chef’?

Source: Bravo Louis-Philippe Vigilant, Padma Lakshmi, Greg Marchand, Gail Simmons, Mauro Colagreco, Tom Colicchio, and Alessandra Del Favero during a Season 20 episode of 'Top Chef'

Since announcing her departure, Padma has received support from several people in the Bravo universe, including judges, actors, and Andy Cohen. “You were such an amazing partner and a brilliant host,” Andy commented on her Instagram post. I have such great memories of our Top Chef days.”

Fellow Top Chef judge Gail Simmons also had nothing but good things to say, telling The New York Times, “I’ll always admire her work ethic and how she paved the way for so many women and people of color across the many industries she touches.” “She is an important person not just in my career, but in my personal life, and will remain so,” she continued.