Eric Adjepong Knew His Wife Janell Mack Was The One While Watching a Movie Eric Adjepong is a devoted husband and father to his wife Janell and daughter Lennox. With that in mind, here's everything we know about Eric's wife. By Emma Saletta Apr. 16 2023, Published 3:31 p.m. ET

After being a finalist in Season 16 of Top Chef, Washington, D.C. chef Eric Adjepong has not only continued to be a culinary mastermind, but is also a writer, teacher, and the host of Alex Vs. America. He's also a devoted husband and father to his wife Janell, whom he told Essence he knew was the one while "watching the movie Lucy in her apartment in Harlem, NY.”

Eric's social media has mainly included posts of photos and videos for promotional purposes, but occasionally he posts photos with friends and family. Although there are currently no photos of the two of them on his Instagram, Eric and Janell have been happily since 2016, and even founded a company called Pinch & Plate. However, Janell has accomplished a lot on her own as well outside of the meal industry. With that in mind, here's everything we know about Eric's wife and family life.

Eric Adjepong's wife Janell is a lead human resources specialist.

Janell is a lead human resources specialist in D.C. for the FDA, and also is the co-founder of Pinch & Plate, a pop-up dinner party and event planning company, which she founded with Eric in 2015. “She has a vision. It’s good when it’s great; when you both love it, and you’re both having a good time. It doesn’t feel like work,” Eric told Cuisine Noir back in 2018.

Regarding her marriage to Eric, she told Essence that she loves his heart so much, and that he was exactly what she prayed for. The two of them have since continued a loving relationship, and currently live in D.C.

Eric Adjepong and his wife Janell have one kid.

Not only are Eric and Janell devoted husband and wife, they are also loving parents to their four-year-old daughter Lennox. Eric has posted many photos on Instagram of him and Lennox over the last few years, and is seemingly enjoying fatherhood.

Eric spoke to People in 2022 about what he does with family, and on Sundays, he enjoys "staying in, making pancakes, watching TV with PJs." He also admitted that Lennox's taste is "sophisticated for a four-year-old," but it's still a "four-year-old palate." "Nobody can beat Cheez-Its. That's the go-to. That's her stuff right there," he admitted.

Eric Adjepong continues to live happily with his wife Janell despite being busy serving as the host of 'Alex Vs. America'.

Hosting a show can be busy, and Eric will be busy once again following the news of Alex Vs. America getting renewed for a third season. The show is definitely an entertaining competition, in which even head chef Alex Guarnaschelli could lose to chefs from other states.