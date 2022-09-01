What Is Chef Alex Guarnaschelli's Net Worth? All About the Food Network Star

Alex — the daughter of famous cookbook editor and publisher Maria Guarnaschelli — has a net worth of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

As foodies know, when travelers stop in New York City, one of the first things on their minds is trying new delicious foods at amazing restaurants. This is where Alex thrives.

Before her current gig as executive chef at Manhattan restaurant Butter, she held the same position at The Darby.

Amid the long list of Food Network shows she's appeared on — from The Kitchen to Guy's Grocery Games to The Best Thing I Ever Ate — Alex won The Next Iron Chef: Redemption in 2012.

As she clearly knows what it takes to create success in the food business, she is someone other aspiring chefs can easily look up to.