The Stanley Cup Helped Bring Gail Simmons and Her Husband, Jeremy Abrams, Together

Since it premiered in 2006, Top Chef has highlighted the best and the brightest in the culinary world. Fans have long gravitated toward the Bravo show to see the chefs' fiery personalities, the high-stakes elimination challenges, and to hear feedback from the ever-consistent panel of judges.

Canadian food writer Gail Simmons is a staple judge on the Top Chef panel, along with other longtime fixtures Tom Colicchio and Padma Lakshmi (who became the host in Season 2).