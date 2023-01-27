Distractify
Meet the 16 Chefs Vying for the Ultimate Title in 'Top Chef: World All-Stars'

If you’re anything like us, then the minute that one season of Top Chef comes to an end, you begin counting down the days until the next one begins. Almost immediately after Buddha Lo was crowned the winner of Season 19 in June of last year, we were champing at the bit for information on Season 20.

Thankfully, there’s not much longer to wait until Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, and Gail Simmons return to our television screens. On Jan. 25, Bravo announced that Top Chef Season 20 would kick off on Thursday, March 9!

Not only will the show return to its former glory after having to follow strict COVID-19 protocols for the past two seasons, but it’ll be unlike any Top Chef season that we’ve ever seen before. For the very first time, the series takes place entirely abroad in London. What’s more, the cast features finalists and winners from previous international versions of Top Chef.

Dubbed Top Chef: World All-Stars, Season 20 brings together 16 talented chefs representing 11 Top Chef competitions from around the world. So, who are they and who has what it takes to win the ultimate Top Chef title? Let’s meet them!

Amar Santana, Sara Bradley, Dawn Burrell, and Buddha Lo

Amar Santana, Sara Bradley, Dawn Burrell, and Buddha Lo
Source: Bravo

Top Chef U.S.

  • Amar Santana — Finalist, Season 13: California
  • Sara Bradley — Finalist, Season 16: Kentucky
  • Dawn Burrell — Finalist, Season 18: Portland
  • Buddha Lo — Winner, Season 19: Houston

Luciana Berry, Dale MacKay, Nicole Gomes, and Samuel Albert

Luciana Berry, Dale MacKay, Nicole Gomes, and Samuel Albert
Source: Bravo

Top Chef Brazil

  • Luciana Berry — Winner, Season 2

Top Chef Canada

  • Dale MacKay — Winner, Season 1
  • Nicole Gomes — Winner, Season 5: All-Stars

Top Chef France

  • Samuel Albert — Winner, Season 10
Tom Goetter, Victoire Gouloubi, Ali Ghzawi, and Charbel Hayek

Tom Goetter, Victoire Gouloubi, Ali Ghzawi, and Charbel Hayek
Source: Bravo

Top Chef Germany

  • Tom Goetter — Finalist, Season 1

Top Chef Italy

  • Victoire Gouloubi — Finalist, Season 2

Top Chef Middle East & North Africa

  • Ali Ghzawi — Winner, Season 3: Lebanon
  • Charbel Hayek — Winner, Season 5: Saudi Arabia
Gabriel Rodriquez, Sylwia Stachyra, Begoña Rodrigo, and May Phattanant Thongthong

Gabriel Rodriquez, Sylwia Stachyra, Begoña Rodrigo, and May Phattanant Thongthong
Source: Bravo

Top Chef Mexico

Gabriel Rodriquez — Winner, Season 2

Top Chef Poland

Sylwia Stachyra — Winner, Season 7

Top Chef Spain

Begoña Rodrigo — Winner, Season 1

Top Chef Thailand

May Phattanant Thongthong — Finalist, Season 1

What else can we expect from ‘Top Chef: World All-Stars’?

Not only will Top Chef Season 20 feature international contestants, but some of the most distinguished judges and culinary experts from around the world will pop up throughout the season.

Based on the trailer alone, we can expect to see faces such as Martha Ortiz, David Zilber, Asma Khan, Gaggan Anand, Clare Smyth, and many more.

Be sure to tune in when Top Chef: World All-Stars premieres on Thursday, March 9 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo!

