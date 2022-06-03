Buddha Lo on What's Next After His 'Top Chef: Houston' Victory (EXCLUSIVE)

After more than a dozen difficult eliminations, two Last Kitchen returns, and many weeks of intense challenges, Top Chef: Houston officially concluded on June 2 with Host Padma Lakshmi naming Kah-Wai "Buddha" Lo as the winner.

From the start, the Australian chef, who previously worked at Gordon Ramsay and at Eleven Madison Park, was the one to beat. He consistently placed in the top during his time on the show (and he won three Elimination Challenges to boot).