Here's a Running List of Everyone Who's Been Eliminated From 'Top Chef' Season 20

On March 9, 2023, Top Chef Season 20 kicked off on Bravo. The popular cooking competition once again features Padma Lakshmi as host and Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons as judges — along with a slew of guest judges. And then there are the talented chefs. Because this season is titled Top Chef: World All-Stars, the best of the best from across the globe are cooking their hearts out.

The season started off with 16 chefs — four from the U.S. and the rest from countries such as France, Brazil, Germany, Canada, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Spain, and Thailand — who compete in a different challenge each week. So who has been eliminated from Top Chef Season 20 so far? Let's take a closer look at who's been sent home and who's still in the running.

Source: Bravo

Who has been eliminated from 'Top Chef 'Season 20 so far?

In Season 20, Episode 1 of Top Chef, Samuel Elbert from France was eliminated. So far, he's the only competitor to have been sent home from the competition, which is filmed in London.

Source: Bravo

Who is still left on 'Top Chef' Season 20?

As of writing, there are still 15 contestants left in the running on Top Chef Season 20. They include: Buddha Lo: Season 19 winner (U.S.)

Season 19 winner (U.S.) Amar Santana: Season 13 finalist (U.S.)

Season 13 finalist (U.S.) Sara Bradley: Season 16 finalist (U.S.)

Season 16 finalist (U.S.) Dawn Burrell: Season 18 finalist (U.S.)

Season 18 finalist (U.S.) Tom Goetter: Season 1 finalist (Germany)

Season 1 finalist (Germany) Victoire Gouloubi: Season 2 finalist (Italy)

Season 2 finalist (Italy) Ali Ghzawi: Season 3 winner (Lebanon)

Season 3 winner (Lebanon) Charbel Hayek: — Season 5 winner (Saudi Arabia)

— Season 5 winner (Saudi Arabia) Gabriel Rodriquez: Season 2 winner (Mexico)

Season 2 winner (Mexico) Sylwia Stachyra: Season 7 winner (Poland)

Season 7 winner (Poland) Begoña Rodrigo: Season 1 winner (Spain)

Season 1 winner (Spain) May Phattanant Thongthong: Season 1 finalist (Thailand)

Season 1 finalist (Thailand) Luciana Berry: Season 2 winner (Brazil)

Season 2 winner (Brazil) Dale MacKay — Season 1 winner (Canada)

— Season 1 winner (Canada) Nicole Gomes — Season 5 winner: All-Stars (Canada)

This means they could still win will $250,000 prize, along with a feature in Food & Wine magazine and an appearance at the 40th annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.

What other guest judges and experts will appear on 'Top Chef' Season 20?

Guest judges for Season 20 of Top Chef will include: Aquiles Chavez, Hélène Darroze, Lorna Maseko, Martha Ortiz, and Dave Zilber. Meanwhile, here are the culinary experts you can expect to make an appearance: Gaggan Anand

Sam Bompas

Tom Brown

Jeremy Chan

Brett Graham

Max Halley

Adam Handling

Angela Hartnett

Graham Hornigold

Judy Joo

Asma Khan

Santiago Lastra

Greg Marchand

Clare Smyth

Kirk Westaway

Andrew Wong

Paul A. Young

Alain Ducasse