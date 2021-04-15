Padma Lakshmi Shares a Daughter With Long-Term Partner Adam R. Dell

Actress and activist Padma Lakshmi needs no introduction.

Over her more than two-decades-long career in the entertainment industry, she co-hosted the eminent daytime chat show The View, while she also starred in hit TV shows like Top Chef.

In 2009, she co-founded the Endometriosis Foundation of America. Since 2019, she has served as a United Nations Development Programme Goodwill Ambassador. At home, though, she's mom to daughter Krishna. But who is Krishna's dad?