Laurel Is a Longtime 'Challenge' Vet — but She Probably Won't Be Back for a While

As far as veteran players from MTV's The Challenge go, Laurel Stucky might be one of the most memorable. She has just one official win under her belt, but she competed in so many different seasons. Now, to some, her name is up there with the likes of Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio and Chris "C.T." Tamburello.

And fans want to know if the Challenge powerhouse will be back at some point in the future.