'The Challenge: USA' Offers a Fresh Take on the Original MTV Series
MTV's The Challenge has been around for literal decades. And, while it doesn't appear to be going anywhere any time soon, CBS just rolled out details for The Challenge: USA, a spinoff series which is similar to the original, with a few key changes. So, how is The Challenge: USA different from the MTV version of the series?
As the title suggests, the contestants in the new series are from the U.S. rather than reality shows outside of the country. Recent seasons of MTV's The Challenge featured players from not only U.S.-based reality shows like Big Brother and The Real World, but also shows from the U.K. and even Africa. This time, producers are looking for America's best players.
How is 'The Challenge: USA' different from the MTV version of the show?
The big thing that sets The Challenge: USA apart from the original MTV show is the fact that all of the contestants are from U.S. reality shows. They are also given a $1,000 stipend to start out with that will help them in various challenges. They can earn more money through challenges and eliminations, or lose it to other players.
Another change in The Challenge: USA from the OG series is that new teams of two are formed in each challenge. So if one player is from an alliance and their new teammate happens to be aligned with someone else, they'll still be forced to work together.
It will switch things up and make for a game that will essentially pit everyone against each other with alliances falling left and right.
And it airs on CBS rather than MTV. One male and one female player will be chosen at the end of The Challenge: USA and win $500,000. They will then go on to compete in the Paramount Plus show The Challenge: Global Championship, though that title could change before it officially premieres on the streaming platform.
A lot of the cast of 'The Challenge: USA' is from other CBS reality shows.
Much of The Challenge: USA cast is from reality shows that fall under the CBS umbrella, which makes sense since The Challenge spinoff is on CBS rather than MTV. Xavier Prather, who won Season 23 of Big Brother, is part of the cast, as well as Azah Awasum, from Xavier's season. Survivor's Danny McCray and Shan Smith are also among the cast.
James Wallington, who won The Amazing Race Season 32, joins them, along with Leo Temory, who was in three seasons of The Amazing Race. There are also players from other seasons and other reality shows.
But they all have one thing in common — they're from the U.S. and competing for the unofficial title of America's best player.
The Challenge's longtime host T.J. Lavin is the host of the CBS spinoff. While the series is similar to the original, it marks the first time The Challenge is on network television rather than cable, which is a pretty big deal.
Watch The Challenge: USA on Wednesdays at 9:30 p.,m. EST on CBS starting on July 6, 2022.