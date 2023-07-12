Home > Television > Reality TV > The Challenge 'The Challenge: USA' Season 2 Cast Is Ready to Crush the Competition ‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 cast has finally been announced, and not only are we here for it, but we want to follow all of them on Instagram. By Jamie Lerner Jul. 12 2023, Published 7:02 a.m. ET Source: CBS

After a successful first season on Paramount Plus followed by a World Championship, The Challenge: USA is back in all its glory. This means that our favorite reality stars are returning to our screens for the toughest of competitions … at least that’s what host TJ Lavin would want us to think. Even if it is a little bit easier than Survivor (past players have said it themselves), we love seeing a cast of our faves.

But it’s rare for us to have all seen every reality show in the book — Season 2 competitors are coming together from Big Brother, Survivor, The Amazing Race, and MTV’s The Challenge. Apparently, The Challenge: USA was too much to handle for the Love Island competitors after Season 1. But how can we find all our favorite competitors on Instagram?

Wes Bergmann — MTV’s ‘The Challenge’

Considered one of the greatest The Challenge players of all time, Wes Bergmann first came from The Real World: Austin. He won three seasons of The Challenge: The Duel, Rivals II, and All Stars 3, and has played in 20 different seasons of The Challenge. First-timers better watch out!

Michaela Bradshaw — 'Survivor'

Michaela Bradshaw is known for her unabashed fear to do and say what she wants when she wants. One of the most memorable (and meme-able) Survivor players, Michaela placed 14th in Millennials vs. Gen X and 7th in Game Changers. Perhaps she'll place first in The Challenge: USA.

Paulie Calafiore — 'Big Brother' and 'The Challenge'

Paulie Calafiore first joined the reality kingdom in Big Brother 18 after he finished in 8th place. He went on to compete in three seasons of MTV's The Challenge and made it to the final in Final Reckoning and War of the Worlds 2. But will he align with The Challenge or the Big Brother folks?

Cassidy Clark — 'Survivor'

The MOTHER is here! Cassidy Clark was a fan-favorite for Season 43 of Survivor. She got one vote and lost to Gabler, although many fans think Cassidy was robbed of the win. Perhaps in The Challenge: USA, she'll fight and win.

Luis Colon — 'The Amazing Race'

Luis Colon ran The Amazing Race alongside his wife, Michelle Burgos, in Season 34. They didn't start at the front of the pack, but by the end of the season, they were a force to be reckoned with, so it's no surprise that Luis is returning to reality television on The Challenge: USA. They placed 3rd in the worldwide race, but how will Luis fare without his life partner?

Tyler Crispen — 'Big Brother'

A two-time Big Brother player, 28-year-old Tyler Crispen could rock The Challenge boat. In fact, he and The Challenge: USA Season 1 frontrunner Angela Rummans were engaged before they broke it off. Tyler placed 2nd in Big Brother 20 and appeared again on Big Brother 22: All-Stars.

Tori Deal — 'The Challenge'

Sure, Tori Deal came from a reality dating series, but she made her mark with MTV's The Challenge. Her first television appearance was on Are You the One? 4, which she left without a match. But then, she competed in nine seasons of The Challenge and even won Ride or Dies.

Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio — 'The Challenge'

John Amadeus Devenanzio aka Johnny Bananas first appeared on The Real World in 2006 before becoming a true The Challenge beast. Starting in 2010, Johnny competed in 18 seasons of The Challenge, including 2023's The Challenge: World Championship. He won six seasons altogether: Total Madness, Champs vs. Stars, Rivals III, Free Agents, Battle of the Exes, and Rivals. And he's even competed on Fear Factor and Worst Cooks in America.

Michele Fitzgerald — 'Survivor'

Some dispute whether Michele Fitzgerald is one of the greatest Survivor winners of all time, but after she won Kaôh Rōng, she was the runner-up to Winners at War. Now, it's her time to shine in The Challenge: USA. She also recently made headlines for being Tom Holland's fave Survivor player.

Amanda Garcia — 'The Challenge'

Another dating show alum, Amanda Garcia, first appeared on our screens on Are You the One? 3. But she rose to prominence as a Challenge ultimate competitor. She never won, but with six seasons under her belt from Rivals III to Spies, Lies, & Allies, she has what it takes to win The Challenge: USA.

Dusty Harris — 'The Amazing Race'

It's hard to imagine Dusty Harris without his buddy, Ryan Ferguson, by his side. Ryan was wrongfully convicted for a crime he didn't commit and spent 10 years in prison before they competed on The Amazing Race 33. They ultimately placed 3rd after making silly mistakes along the way, but there's no room for error on The Challenge: USA.

Chanelle Howell — 'Survivor'

This season of The Challenge: USA has some of the most iconic Survivor women to date. Chanelle Howell was a Survivor 42 legend who didn't fare as well as she would have liked when she became the first juror. Regardless, we can't wait to see her take on the competition.

Ameerah Jones — 'Big Brother'

Big Brother 24 cast member Ameerah Jones expected to go far with her Girls Girls, Old Skool, and Po's Pack alliances. But she ended up in 14th place after getting evicted. Now is her chance to show the reality gods what she's made of!

Alyssa Lopez — 'Big Brother' and 'The Challenge: USA'

The Challenge: USA Season 1 fans might be confused — yes, Alyssa Lopez is back! Alyssa is ready to prove she can win after fellow Big Brother alum Angela took her out in the first season. She placed 7th in Big Brother 23 and was eliminated from The Challenge: USA just before the finals, so she has a vendetta.

Jonna Stephens (née Mannion) — 'The Challenge'

Jonna Stephens' first foray into reality television was 2009's The Real World: Cancun, but she quickly transitioned to The Challenge after the dramatic season. While she didn't win any of the five regular-play seasons of The Challenge she competed in, she did win All Stars 2 and 3, which is pretty impressive. Now she's taking on some new all-stars.

Josh Martinez — 'Big Brother' and 'The Challenge'

It's safe to say that Big Brother is taking over the house! Big Brother 19 winner Josh Martinez is making his sixth The Challenge appearance in USA Season 2. He started his The Challenge career with War of the Worlds but has never progressed to the finals. Could this season change it all?

Tiffany Mitchell — 'Big Brother' and 'The Challenge: USA'

Official Fan Favorite Tiffany Mitchell is returning for her second The Challenge: USA season. Like Alyssa, she's back with a vengeance to prove that not only can she make it past the second episode but win it all. She first appeared on TV in Big Brother 23, where she placed 6th.

Sebastian Noel — 'Survivor'

Although Survivor: Ghost Island is considered one of the least-liked seasons, it did spawn some of the most well-liked players, including Sebastian Noel. He played a largely under-the-radar game and was eventually taken out by The Challenge: USA alum Domenick Abbate (the Ghost Island runner-up). But Sebastian was a Survivor challenge beast; will that translate to The Challenge?

Faysal Shafaat — 'Big Brother' and 'The Challenge'

Big Brother 20 alum Faysal Shafaat may have placed 9th in his first television appearance, but made it to the finals in his first two seasons of The Challenge. He's already competed in the MTV series four times ... perhaps the CBS version will be his saving grace.

Alyssa Snider — 'Big Brother'

Big Brother 24 houseguest Alyssa Snider is back on our screens after making it to the final five in her first television appearance. With talent like that, we bet the 24-year-old Sarasota native is a force to be reckoned with.

Monte Taylor — 'Big Brother'

Big Brother 24 runner-up Monte Taylor is back to win it all. The 28-year-old made it to the very end but couldn't close the deal. Now is his chance!

Chris Underwood — 'Survivor'

Survivor: Edge of Extinction winner Chris Underwood's win has always been disputed because he spent most of the season on Exile Island. However, one rule with Survivor is that the winner always deserves the title. He now has a reason to show everyone he can win whenever he wants by taking home The Challenge: USA title.

Cory Wharton — 'The Challenge'

Cory Wharton first joined the reality television family in Real World: Ex-Plosion before he became one of The Challenge's fiercest competitors. He's never won, but he's competed in 10 seasons, making it to the finals in Battle of the Bloodlines, Invasion of the Champions, Total Madness, and Double Agents. The 11th time's the charm?

Desi Williams — 'Survivor' and 'The Challenge: USA'

Although she played in Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers, Desi Williams was truly a Survivor "Game Changer." As a physical therapist, Desi had the brawn and beauty of past Survivor seasons but was considered a "healer" for her season. She's been outspoken about the network's diversity and is returning to The Challenge: USA after her partner dropped out in Season 1.

