Domenick Abbate Is From 'The Challenge: USA' –– Who Is His Wife?
Now that everyone has been watching The Challenge: USA, fans are paying attention to the contestants more than ever. The incredibly entertaining reality TV show allows players to participate in intense challenges with one goal in mind: Winning a massive cash prize.
Domenick Abbate is one of the contestants on the most recent season, and he's ready to give it his all. Viewers might recognize him from Survivor: Ghost Island as well. Who is his wife? Does he have any kids?
Meet Domenick Abbate's wife, Kristin.
The reason fans can get a little bit of insight into Domenick‘s relationship is that he shares pictures with his wife on Instagram. His wife is named Kristin, and as of July 30, 2022, they’ve been together for 18 years. Domenick seems proud of his marriage and happy to share photos of their brightest moments.
On June 24, 2022, he posted a series of photos from the Yankees game in New York City. In the first picture of the thread, he’s smiling with Kristin while they're both decked out in Yankees gear waiting for the game to get started.
How many kids does Domenick Abbate have?
On May 8, 2022 (which was Mother’s Day), Domenick posted a heartfelt tribute to Kristin in the form of an Instagram post. In the photo thread, Kristin is seen spending time with their three children.
By the looks of their family photos, they share two daughters and one son.
Domenick was sure to add a sweet caption that said, “This mom really earned her stripes this year. Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who keeps this family adventuring. Love you Kristin.” Family is obviously incredibly important to Domenick and Kristin.
Here’s what Domenick Abbate has said about starring on 'The Challenge: USA.'
Being a husband and father is obviously super important to someone like Domenick. His time filming The Challenge: USA with a chance to win money for his loved ones is important also.
He told Heavy, “I was just going about things, going about my day, going about my life… And this past December out of nowhere I got a call asking me if I’d be interested in this ‘Challenge’ spin-off show..."
He went on to say, "So I looked at this as a moment in my life where I can maybe get away for a few weeks and do something. And more importantly than the adventure of it is the odds of winning a large sum of money. They don’t come around like this when the numbers are so small.”
Domenick took a leap and decided the best thing he could do was to appear on The Challenge: USA, the same way he previously appeared on Survivor. Since Domenick has a wife and three kids, he has a built-in support system who are all rooting for him to succeed and come out on top. Only time will be able to tell if he ends up being the ultimate winner.
New episodes of The Challenge: USA air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.