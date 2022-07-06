Here's How You Can Stream 'The Challenge: USA'
You may have watched MTV's version of The Challenge at some point since the show first debuted in 1998, but you've never seen anything like The Challenge: USA before.
The Challenge: USA is a spin-off of the MTV competition series. While the original show has become popular over the years for featuring strong personalities who return season after season, the CBS edition features cast members who have never appeared on The Challenge before. All of them are, however, familiar with reality TV.
Competitors from The Amazing Race, Big Brother, Survivor, and Love Island USA are battling it out in a series of grueling challenges for the chance to win $500,000, for bragging rights, and for the chance to appear on the upcoming Paramount Plus series, The Challenge: Global Championship (working title).
Instead of working in the same teams throughout the show, the stars will pair up with someone different for each challenge. The pairings will be determined through an algorithm.
Each cast member will start out with an individual till of $1,000. In order to qualify for the finals, the competitors will need to earn $5,000 for themselves by winning challenges.
The show is set to premiere on CBS on July 6, but it will be available to stream fo those who either miss the live airing, or who don't have access to the network.
Keep scrolling to find out how you can stream The Challenge: USA.
Find out how to stream 'The Challenge: USA.'
Since the show is a CBS series, viewers shouldn't be too surprised to find out that The Challenge: USA will be available to stream on Paramount Plus.
Certain Paramount Plus subscribers will be able to stream The Challenge: USA live, while all subscribers can catch up on new episodes after they air on the network.
A subscription for Paramount Plus starts at $4.99 for an "Essential" plan, which includes "limited commercial interruptions," but does not include the CBS livestream. The no-ad option, which does have live CBS, is $9.99 a month.
New users can also get a one-week free trial of Paramount Plus.
The cast of 'The Challenge: USA' features alums from your favorite CBS competition shows.
Now that fans know how they can stream the debut season of the spin-off, they may be wondering who exactly is in the cast.
Former Big Brother stars David Alexander, Azah Awasum, Alyssa Lopez, Tiffany Mitchell, Enzo Palumbo, Xavier Prather, Angela Rummans, Kyland Young, and Derek Xiao will compete on The Challenge: USA.
Tasha Fox, Tyson Apostol, Domenick Abbate, Sarah Lacina, Ben Driebergen, Danny McCray, Shan Smith, and Desi Williams, who all originally appeared on Survivor, made the final cast list as well.
Kyra Green, Shannon St. Clair, Cashay Proudfoot, Melvin "Cinco" Holland Jr., Cashel Barnett, Justine Ndiba, Javonny Vega, and Cely Vasquez may not have found lasting connections on Love Island, but one of them could secure the $500,000 prize.
The Amazing Race stars Cayla Platt, Leo Temory, and James Wallington are in it to win it, too.
Who will TJ Lavin declare as the winner of The Challenge: USA? You'll have to tune in to find out.
New episodes of The Challenge: USA air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. The series premiere, however, will air at 9:30 p.m. ET on July 6.