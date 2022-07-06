Here's How You Can Stream 'The Challenge: USA'

You may have watched MTV's version of The Challenge at some point since the show first debuted in 1998, but you've never seen anything like The Challenge: USA before.

The Challenge: USA is a spin-off of the MTV competition series. While the original show has become popular over the years for featuring strong personalities who return season after season, the CBS edition features cast members who have never appeared on The Challenge before. All of them are, however, familiar with reality TV.