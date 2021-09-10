Alyssa Lopez Fought Her Way Until the End on 'Big Brother 23'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up with Big Brother 23.

When you play Big Brother, you risk a lot. And when you put your fate in the hands of your best friend in the house, you don't always end up safe. That's what happened to Alyssa Lopez, whose only real friend in the game was Xavier Prather.

And as much as he tried to save her before her eviction, he couldn't prevent his alliance, the Cookout, from taking Alyssa out.