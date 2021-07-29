Frenchie Might Have Been Right About a 'Big Brother' Showmance After All

Somewhere in Brandon "Frenchie" French's hometown, he's saying a silent "I told you so" to Big Brother fans. His game blew up partly because he targeted Christian Birkenberger and Alyssa Lopez for their potential showmance. And in the July 28, 2021, episode, they proved him right. Sort of.

A few shots show the pair making out in the HOH room and then show Alyssa admitting that Christian is a good kisser, so they've essentially outed themselves.