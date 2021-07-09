FYI, Alyssa From 'Big Brother' Season 23 Has a Swimwear Line

Season 23 of Big Brother is here, which means we're obsessing over every single aspect of the show and googling who members of the cast are (we already did a deep dive to learn more about Frenchie , and we're big fans...so far). Viewers are especially curious about Alyssa Lopez and her swimwear line. While it seems like everyone and their mother has a swimwear line these days, we're no less curious.

All about 'Big Brother' Star Alyssa's swimwear line.

24-year-old Alyssa is the co-owner of the swimwear line, Mollie Bird Swim. She and model Meredith Mickelson co-founded the line together, wanting to make "chic, flirty, and sophisticated swimwear brand," using high-quality, comfortable fabrics. You can check out the Mollie Bird Swim Instagram page, which features both Alyssa and Meredith modeling the swimsuits.

In the "About" section on their website, they explain a little bit about their working relationship: "Living on opposite ends of the country, and hailing from two very different backgrounds, Meredith and Alyssa quickly found common ground. In fact, there's not a day that goes by where these two aren't working together, hanging out, or laughing at each other."

Describing Alyssa, the site reads, "Alyssa is also very familiar with the camera...spending time behind the lense creating content for apparel brands. She has a film degree, is a licensed drone operator, has an unequaled work ethic, and is a super dog mom to Jeter and Piper."

Mollie Bird mainly sells cheeky bikinis, but they also have a few one-pieces in their current swim 2021 collection. For both a top and bottom piece, you'd need to shell out $116, which is pretty normal for a luxury bikini these days.

A one piece will similarly set you back $116.

The swimwear brand only recently launched (June 24). Alyssa announced the launch on Instagram, writing, "Happy Launch Day 👼 @molliebird.swim will be officially live today at 3 pm EST 🤍Thank you to everyone for all of the tremendous amount of support through this new, amazing journey & thank you to everyone who has helped along the way. It means so much to me!!"

Before the official launch, Alyssa teased fans about the project on Instagram, writing, "I am so so so excited to announce that @molliebird.swim will be launching 6.24.21 🤍✨I am beyond blessed to have a friend like @meredithmickelson as my business partner. She is one of the most kind, genuine, creative & intelligent people I have ever met. Beautiful inside & out. We did it."

Alyssa hasn't openly discussed her swimwear company, but we can't help but connect the dots between the launch and Big Brother Season 23 premiere.

It'll be interesting watching the 24-year-old business owner on Big Brother. She told CBS, "I am most excited to just live out my number one bucket list goal. I have religiously watched Big Brother since I was 11 years old and I have applied four times. I have a photo of the Big Brother logo on my vision board. It will also be exciting to meet new people around the U.S. and live somewhere different than Sarasota. I have never lived outside of Sarasota in my life."

