Will 'The Challenge: All Stars' Come Back for Season 3?By Shannon Raphael
Nov. 11 2021, Published 5:13 p.m. ET
While The Challenge has become must-see television with high-stakes eliminations, cunning gameplay, and plenty of twists, some longtime viewers miss the original stars who helped make the show what it is today.
Enter the Paramount Plus original series: The Challenge: All Stars. Former Challenge contestant and two-time winner Mark Long first pitched the idea for an "old-school" season of the hit MTV show online, and he later partnered with Bunim/Murray Productions to create a limited series.
After the success of the first season of The Challenge: All Stars — which included Mark and the likes of Darrell Taylor, Yes Duffy, Eric "Big Easy" Banks, Jonna Mannion, and Aneesa Ferreira — the show was renewed for another set of episodes.
Now, twenty-four Real World, Road Rules, and Challenge alums are vying for that $500,000 prize, and for host TJ Lavin's approval.
While three Season 1 stars are returning for redemption, the cast is largely new to All Stars (although they certainly aren't new to the game).
Though the second season only debuted on Paramount Plus on Nov. 11, subscribers may be wondering if the reality competition will be back again for Season 3.
Will 'The Challenge: All Stars' return for Season 3?
The future of The Challenge: All Stars has not been publicly revealed at this time. Because Season 2 only debuted on the streamer on Nov. 11, it could be quite some time until a decision is publicized.
Though Paramount Plus has yet to confirm the future of the popular spin-off series, filming for a third season is already reportedly underway.
According to The Challenge spoiler account on Vevmo, PinkRose, the cast members for All Stars Season 3 began filming in Panama in October 2021.
If filming is in progress, viewers could potentially expect to see a third season on Paramount Plus at some point in 2022.
The rumored cast for 'The Challenge: All Stars' Season 3 features many past winners.
The aforementioned Vevmo post also included details about the rumored stars who could be competing on the show.
The thread notes that the female stars will be Kellyanne Judd, Beth Stolarczyk, Kailah Casillas, Jemmye Carroll, Melinda Stolp, Cynthia Roberts, Nia Moore, Roni Chance (née Martin), Sylvia Elsrode, Tina Barta, Veronica Portillo, Jonna Mannion, and Kendal Darnell.
Veronica, Kendal, Cynthia, and Roni have won The Challenge before.
The male contenders, based on the spoiler post, could potentially include Brad Fiorenza, Syrus Yarbrough, Darrell Taylor, Jordan Wiseley, Laterrian Wallace, Derrick Kosinski, MJ Garrett, Tyler Duckworth, Wes Bergmann, Nehemiah Clark, Mark Long, and Season 1 winner Yes Duffy.
Laterrian is the only male competitor on that list who has never won a season of The Challenge before.
While the PinkRose thread often contains show spoilers that prove to be accurate, it is important to note that the casting information, the filming location, and the existence of the third season, have not yet been corroborated.
Until MTV or Paramount Plus officially greenlights All Stars for a third season, viewers can tune in for all 10 episodes of Season 2.
New episodes of The Challenge: All Stars 2 drop on Thursdays on Paramount Plus.