Will 'The Challenge: All Stars' Come Back for Season 3?

While The Challenge has become must-see television with high-stakes eliminations, cunning gameplay, and plenty of twists, some longtime viewers miss the original stars who helped make the show what it is today.

Enter the Paramount Plus original series: The Challenge: All Stars. Former Challenge contestant and two-time winner Mark Long first pitched the idea for an "old-school" season of the hit MTV show online, and he later partnered with Bunim/Murray Productions to create a limited series.