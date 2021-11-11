What Rule Did Ashley Mitchell Break on 'The Challenge' Season 37?By Shannon Raphael
Nov. 11 2021, Published 10:25 a.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 37 of The Challenge.
While the most jaw-dropping moments on The Challenge tend to be when the competitors go head-to-head in the eliminations, viewers were shocked during the Nov. 10 episode when a player on the winning team was disqualified.
Two-time champion Ashley Mitchell, who has been a loyal member of the Sapphire Cell since the competitors were divided into teams on Season 37, was deactivated for breaking one of the show's rules.
Because Ashley is an experienced veteran who has competed on a dozen seasons of the show, fans are wondering what exactly she did to break the rules and get herself kicked off of Spies, Lies & Allies.
What happened to Ashley Mitchell on 'The Challenge'? All the details on her shocking disqualification.
When the teams formed on Season 37 of the MTV series, the Emerald Cell became a top threat by securing victories in all of the daily challenges. The Emerald squad's streak came to an end in the Top Gun: Maverick challenge, as the Sapphire team was able to pull out a win. While this meant that Ashley, CT Tamburello, Logan Sampedro, and Emy Alupei were safe from elimination, the four still had to abide by the show's rules.
Though Ashley was present when all of the remaining Season 37 stars went to the Top Gun: Maverick-themed party at the club, she did not show up to sit alongside her team members at the Nominations the next day.
"In walks in three of the four people on Sapphire," Nany Carmen said in a confessional, about the beginning of the Nominations. "Ashley is nowhere to be found, we don't know what's going on with her."
Once the contenders did head down to the Lair later on in the episode, host TJ Lavin addressed Ashley's future.
"Agents, as you've seen, Ashley is no longer at headquarters. Ashley has broken one of our rules and, because of that, Ashley is no longer able to stay in the game," TJ shared prior to the elimination. "She has been deactivated. She is no longer able to continue in this game for the rest of the season."
What rule did Ashley Mitchell break on 'The Challenge' Season 37?
TJ did not elaborate on the reason for Ashley's abrupt departure from the game, and the MTV competitor herself has yet to share what exactly happened. There are rumors circulating online (via spoiler Twitter accounts for the show) that Ashley may have gotten into a confrontation with her co-star, Josh Martinez, during the aforementioned night at the club. This has not been substantiated.
While verbal fights are expected on the show, the speculation is that Ashley allegedly said something about the Big Brother winner's sexuality. Again, it is important to note that neither MTV nor Ashley herself has confirmed the reason for her elimination. Josh also has not publicly shared anything either.
Ashley isn't the first player from Season 37 to be disqualified without explanation. Earlier on in the season, Lauren Coogan and Nam Vo were both sent home ahead of the elimination challenges.
Though Ashley did not share which rule she broke, she hinted on her Twitter feed that her anger got the best of her.
"Rules are rules and I respect [MTV] and TJs' call," she wrote in her first tweet about the matter. "The best apology is changed behavior. See you next time [The Challenge]."
In her second tweet, Ashley thanked her fans, and she shared how she's hoping to grow from the experience.
"I just want to thank everyone whose [sic] stuck with me through out [sic] this all. Everyone knows I'm only mad at myself and it has been so hard to shake off the depression and anxiety since getting home," she added in another tweet. "I have been taking anger management and reflecting alot [sic]. I love you y'all so much."
The Challenge airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.