What rule did Ashley Mitchell break on 'The Challenge' Season 37?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 37 of The Challenge.

While the most jaw-dropping moments on The Challenge tend to be when the competitors go head-to-head in the eliminations, viewers were shocked during the Nov. 10 episode when a player on the winning team was disqualified.

Two-time champion Ashley Mitchell, who has been a loyal member of the Sapphire Cell since the competitors were divided into teams on Season 37, was deactivated for breaking one of the show's rules.