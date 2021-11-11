Veteran Cory Wharton Will Not Return to Compete on Season 38 of 'The Challenge'

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers through Episode 13 of The Challenge: Lies, Spies, and Allies.

Reality star and Challenge veteran Cory Wharton has been a regular on MTV since first appearing on Real World: Explosion back in 2014. Not too long after, he made his challenge debut on Battle of the Bloodlines. Over the years, Cory has won second place cash prizes, but despite his strong social and physical game, the popular veteran has yet to take home the big prize money at the end.