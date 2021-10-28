Will Logan Sampedro's Leg Injury Get Him Disqualified on MTV's 'The Challenge'? (SPOILERS)

Aneesa Ferreira and Tommy Sheehan both exited the series early after getting hurt pretty badly during daily challenges. Aneesa hurt her shoulder after falling off a climbing wall in Episode 4 and was not medically cleared to continue. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly , she revealed that it was the worst injury she had ever experienced. She shared, "I dislocated my left shoulder. Any way you cut it, it's the most painful injury I've ever endured in my life. Ever."

Anessa went on to say, "I wish it upon no one. And watching it brings back that initial hurt. God, that really hurt. It definitely was devastating."

Tommy was disqualified during Episode 3 after getting a concussion. In an interview also with EW, he stated, "It's tough to go out that way. Personally, I'd much rather have lost or gone out even in elimination, because with an injury it's always like if I didn't get injured, what could have happened?"