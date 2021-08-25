Who Is MTV's 'The Challenge' Star Kyle Christie's Girlfriend, Vicky Turner?

Fans of MTV’s The Challenge can all agree that one of the most entertaining aspects of the show has been six-time competitor Kyle Christie over the years. Kyle has used his humor and wits throughout his seasons to go far in the competition — though he has yet to secure a win. He’s made it to the finals before but has never taken home any of the big prize money. Kyle is back in the new season, The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, hoping to make it to the finals.

He was eliminated last season by contestant Fessy Shafaat right before the finals came around. Kyle actually lost one round in the game hall brawl and broke his finger, which disqualified him from competing in the rest of the game. When Kyle isn’t competing on The Challenge, he spends most of his time with his girlfriend, Vicky Turner, and their German Shepherd puppy, Oakley, in their home in the U.K.

Fans of The Challenge have seen Kyle’s public and crazy relationship with fellow competitor Cara Maria Sorbello , but when it comes to his latest girlfriend, the public doesn’t know much about her. Keep reading to find out more about who Kyle’s girlfriend is.

In 2018, Kyle met the love of his life, Vicky Turner. According to her Instagram page , Vicky is a model who works with the agency Boss Model Management. She also has a degree in journalism and is currently a social media manager with The Social Co. The model was also the 2015 winner of Miss Newcastle. We’re not sure exactly how the two met, but the happy couple has been going strong for three years now and are expecting their first child together.

When is Vicky's due date?

Kyle and Vicky took to social media on May 12 to announce the big news that they were having a baby. The proud dad-to-be posted a photo of him and a Vicky holding a sonogram and wrote, "Little bit of you & a little bit of me.. that's what it takes to make Family. I promise you, kid, you are going to have one hell of a life. Baby Christie due September." So Vicky's due date is right around the corner.

When his fellow cast members from The Challenge found out, most of them commented to wish him and Vicky congratulations. Nam Vo said, "Wow!!! Congratulations brother!!! Wishing all the best!!! That baby got so many dope uncles!!!" Many others chimed in, including his former partner Kam Williams, Darrell Taylor, and several others. Wes Bergmann joked and wrote, "If I was quarantined with someone as out of my league as she is to you, I'd baby trap her too. Smart man. Congrats!"

Fellow Challenge alum Jenna Compono, who is also expecting with her fiancé Zach Nichols, congratulated the soon-to-be parents saying, "Ahhhh!!!! Hopefully, it's a girl, then our babies can get married, and you and Zach can be brothers. Congrats you two!" In July of 2021, Kyle and Vicky had a gender reveal party and shared that they were having a boy on Instagram, but, hey, who's to say their kids still can't get married?