Ashley and Johnny Bananas Are Two 'Challenge' Vets Who Will Never Work Together

In the sneak peek from The Challenge: Total Madness episode which airs on April 15, Johnny insists that he will never be able to trust Ashley. And because there are no clear teams just yet this season, there’s a chance it could all come down to Ashley and Johnny in the end. So far, there are no set teams or duos playing with each other, but only alliances.

Ashley and Johnny aren't in the same alliance and are far from friendly. If it comes down to it, viewers could see them in an epic showdown by the end of the season.

Watch The Challenge: Total Madness on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.