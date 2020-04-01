'The Challenge: Total Madness' Features One of the Wildest Twists Yet

Christopher "Swaggy C" Williams and Bayleigh Dayton, a couple from Big Brother 20, are part of the cast this season. Asaf Goren from Are You the One? 4 and Jennifer Lee from The Amazing Race 29 are two new other players to watch out for. Overall, The Challenge: Total Madness is going to be, well, madness.

Watch The Challenge: Total Madness on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.