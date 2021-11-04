Why Does 'The Challenge' Rookie Emy Alupei Call CT Tamburello "Uncle CT"?

On the Sept. 22 episode of The Challenge: Aftermath , Emy appeared as a guest and discussed the episode where she and her Uncle CT became teammates. When host Devyn Simone asked the Romanian native why she wanted to pair up with the champ badly, Emy revealed that she thought of him as her “dream partner” for quite some time and described him as “sweet, great, smart, and powerful.” Emy added, “He’s the best uncle I’ve never had.”

During the installment, Devyn also asked Emy why she referred to CT as her uncle. The rookie went on to explain that the four-time champion looks like her Uncle Stephen. According to Emy, her uncle and CT have the “same blue eyes, same jokes.” She also shared that they treat her similarly, and because he reminds her so much of her “favorite uncle” since she was a little girl, she wanted to give him the title of Uncle CT.

It appears that the name has stuck with a few other competitors, and they’ve also started calling him Uncle CT too.

It will be exciting to see if Emy and her Uncle CT will make it to The Challenge final together.

The Challenge Season 37 airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.