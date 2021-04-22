Here's How Many Times CT Has Won 'The Challenge'

Forty-year-old CT Tamburello is officially one of the winners of The Challenge: Double Agents, and it's not his first time winning, either. As a shock to absolutely nobody, we'll likely be seeing more of CT after this. “I’m 40 years old now — it’s easy for me to ride off into the sunset," CT said. But he's not gonna do that. Obviously.

He added, telling HollywoodLife, "But, at the same time, I’m not f--king leaving! People can say whatever they want, but I have a higher win percentage during my dad bod era than during my 20s. I’m a different player now. I’m a different person. I’m not trying to be the toughest guy there and overpower the challenge. I’m trying to work smarter, not harder."

Source: ViacomCBS

Although he did tell Rolling Stone back in 2018 that he doesn't see himself competing past 40. Apparently, that interview didn't age well. CT said, "Honestly, I can’t see myself doing this when I’m 40. I mean, I know I said that about turning 30 when I was in my twenties. Then I said it about turning 35. But honestly, they’re popping these shows out at a much faster rate now. Back in the day, they’d make one or maybe two a year. Now we’re pumping out four or five. It’s a lot different."

How many times has CT won 'The Challenge'? CT has won The Challenge six times (including his recent win and including spinoffs) and has been on the show 21 times. In total, he's won Rivals II, Invasion of the Champions, Champs vs. Stars (both the 2017 and 2018 versions, which were both spinoffs), War of the Worlds 2, and, of course, Double Agents. He was also a finalist on The Inferno, The Inferno II, The Gauntlet III, Battle of the Exes, and XXX: Dirty 30. Article continues below advertisement Source: Instagram Apparently, Double Agents was especially "brutal" for this game show vet. He told HollywoodLife, “You’re soaking wet, it’s two days, no sleep, no eating, it’s cold. No matter what you did, the elements were terrible. I’ve been on a hike before in a final and I remember my fingertips and feet being cold, but this time, my whole entire body was. I felt like if I moved too fast, I was just going to shatter." Article continues below advertisement