This Is Who Allegedly Wins 'The Challenge: All Stars' [SPOILERS]

Although we've known about The Challenge: All Stars for a while now, we only just officially learned about the cast joining the show. The OG Challenge series dates back to 1998 and featured stars from The Real World and Road Rules who went up against each other for a fat cash prize. Twenty-two alums are coming back to the reboot (that'll be available to stream on Paramount+ starting April 1).

You can also watch the trailer for The Challenge: All Stars here:

And if you're looking for spoilers, we have that too.

'The Challenge: All Stars' spoilers:

If you're looking for The Challenge: All Stars spoilers, there are some leaks that give away major eliminations. According to The Challenge spoiler account PinkRose, here's what to expect: Ace Amerson, Trishelle Cannatella, Teck Holmes, Syrus Yarbrough, Arissa Hill, Beth Stolarczyk, Laterrian Wallace, Katie Doyle, Kendal Sheppard, and Nehemiah Clark get eliminated (it's unknown in what order) and the winner of The Challenge: All Stars is...Yes Duffy!

Prepare yourself for cast members in it for all of the reasons, including to rehash old feuds and obviously to try and win, no matter what it costs. Mark Long, who was the one who was pitching the idea for this series last summer, says that people want to "show how the OGs used to roll" in the trailer.

The series was filmed in the Andes Mountains in Argentina. We also know that Abram Boise (from Road Rules: South Pacific) was unable to join the show because of either COVID restrictions or other issues (this is reported by PinkRose). Wes Bergmann also won't be returning and claims it's because...he has too much TV to watch.

"I cut the cable chord 2 months ago. I bought 4 streaming services, including Paramount+, including one that gets me all cable channels. The total bill is less than I was paying for cable. This is why I’m not on All Stars, I had too much good s--t to watch," he tweeted.

According to Variety, "Although many seasons of The Challenge tug on nostalgic heartstrings by bringing back beloved favorites, this “All Stars” version digs the deepest and reaches for a “reunion” feel more than most. It follows on the heels of The Real World Homecoming: New York, which brought the original cast members from the first season of The Real World back to their New York City apartment for a new season on Paramount Plus in March."

Adults who grew up watching The Challenge are psyched the show is coming back. It's definitely one of the better nostalgia-filled surprises Paramount+ has gifted us this year (that and Rugrats, obviously).

The Challenge: All Stars 😫😫😫😫 are you kidding meeeee @ChallengeMTV im screamingggggggggg pic.twitter.com/vJL00tlII9 — Michelle Marie🙃 (@DamnBeautifulxo) March 18, 2021