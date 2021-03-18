'The Challenge: All Stars' Will Air Next Month — Will Fans Be Able to Watch It on MTV?

The MTV reality competition series The Challenge is in its 36th season, currently airing The Challenge: Double Agents . But soon the series will be bringing 22 OGs together to battle it out on The Challenge: All Stars . The limited series will be bringing back the most famous (and infamous) competitors in The Challenge franchise — and some of them have not completed in over two decades.

Some of the old fan favorites who will battle it out for the $500,000 grand prize include Ruthie Alcaide, Trishelle Cannatella, Nehemiah Clark, Katie Cooley, Mark Long, Ruthie Alcaide, and Beth Stolarczyk. Mark your calendars, Challenge fans, because The Challenge: All Stars will be airing next month. Keep reading to find out when the show will air and if The Challenge: All Stars will be aired on MTV.

Unfortunately 'The Challenge: All Stars' will not be airing on MTV this time around.

While The Challenge franchise got its start on MTV, the new season will not be aired on MTV. The reality show will air its nine episodes on the streaming service Paramount+ on April 1.

Paramount+ and MTV recently released the trailer for The Challenge: All Stars, hosted by TJ Lavin, revealing all the OGs returning to be crowned "the greatest of all time." The new season will reunite some of the fiercest Challenge All-Stars from the original Real World and Road Rules in the Andes Mountains of Argentina.

Mark Long spearheaded the show. In June 2020 via Twitter, he first pitched the OG season idea, and after his tweet went viral, Mark began reaching out to former cast members and eventually proposed the idea to Bunim/Murray Productions, the production company behind The Challenge. Two months later, Mark and Bunim/Murray announced the partnership to create The Challenge: All Stars. In an interview with US Weekly, Mark shared the exciting news.

He said, "I am thrilled to announce my formal partnership with Bunim/Murray Productions. They have been like family to me since the mid-1990s when the original Road Rules premiered. Our history alone and the huge success that BMP has in the reality competition space was the perfect formula to bring the #WeWantOGs project to life. I think during these trying times that the audience is looking for something fun, nostalgic, and familiar. This project has all of that and more."

Just like this season of The Challenge, fans will also get a behind-the-scenes look at all the challenges, eliminations, and of course, the drama with the cast. It will be exciting to watch the chemistry between all the cast members and find out what they've all been up to since we last saw them, and learn who came out victorious and went home with half a million dollars.

